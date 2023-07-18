Telford seal double swoop

Ricardo Dinanga in action (pic Kieren Griffin)

Forward Ricardo Dinanga and Twariq Yusuf have signed deals for the 2023/24 season.

Dinanga signs on having netted three goals in two pre-season appearances prior to this evening's game with Notts County at the New Bucks Head.

The 21-year-old has previously been with Cork City and Coventry City, enjoying loan spells at Hereford and Nuneaton while at the latter.

"He did well in the pre-season games in which he's featured, and hopefully we can be a stepping stone for him in his ambition to get back to the full-time game," said Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin. "He's a good fit for us and hopefully we can be a good fit for him, as a club that wants to progress."

Yusuf, meanwhile, is reunited with former Brackley manager Wilkin – for whom he made 31 appearances in his debut season at the Saints, scoring three goals.

However, he fell out of favour last season and spent time on loan at North Leigh.

Wilkin said: "Twariq probably stagnated a little bit last season, if I'm honest.

"He probably didn't have the games that he'd have wanted, but he's a capable boy on his day.

"It's our job to get him up to his work and get him playing at the level he's capable of on a consistent basis.