Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin expecting tough Notts County test

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin is expecting a different type of game when his side take on Notts County on Tuesday evening.

Notts County are getting ready for life back in the EFL
Notts County are getting ready for life back in the EFL

The Bucks have won all three of their pre-season clashes so far seeing the majority of possession – but Wilkin expects a different proposition on Tuesday night.

He said: “We have had a lot of the ball against Worcester as well as Warwick and Sutton.

“We had a fair share of the ball and had our opportunity to utilise that and turn it into good moments. Similarly the flip side is that against Notts County we know we are probably going to have large spells without the ball.

"They are a really strong side, they had a fantastic season, played some really open and expansive football and they have some quality players that you want to face and test yourself against.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News