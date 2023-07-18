AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin expecting tough Notts County test

Notts County are getting ready for life back in the EFL

The Bucks have won all three of their pre-season clashes so far seeing the majority of possession – but Wilkin expects a different proposition on Tuesday night.

He said: “We have had a lot of the ball against Worcester as well as Warwick and Sutton.

“We had a fair share of the ball and had our opportunity to utilise that and turn it into good moments. Similarly the flip side is that against Notts County we know we are probably going to have large spells without the ball.