Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trialists fail to shine for AFC Telford United

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Kevin Wilkin admitted what he saw from his trialists in the second half of AFC Telford United’s third victory of pre-season was not what he had hoped.

Wilkin wasn't impressed with some of the trialists on show for the Bucks. Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography
Wilkin wasn't impressed with some of the trialists on show for the Bucks. Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography

Bucks almost surrendered a 3-0 lead against Worcester City on Saturday after two goals from Montel Gibson and a strike from Byron Moore had put them ahead, but when the hosts pulled it back to 3-2 the boss was left unimpressed.

He said: “I think we managed the game and played a stronger group in the first period; we were fairly comfortable and moved the ball pretty well. I think as we made changes we allowed them to get back into the game.

“We were disappointed with the second half; we’re looking for lads to come in there and shine and that want to be with the group, and there weren’t many that were too great, with the greatest respect.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News