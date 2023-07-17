Trialists fail to shine for AFC Telford United

Wilkin wasn't impressed with some of the trialists on show for the Bucks. Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography

Bucks almost surrendered a 3-0 lead against Worcester City on Saturday after two goals from Montel Gibson and a strike from Byron Moore had put them ahead, but when the hosts pulled it back to 3-2 the boss was left unimpressed.

He said: “I think we managed the game and played a stronger group in the first period; we were fairly comfortable and moved the ball pretty well. I think as we made changes we allowed them to get back into the game.