Trialists fail to shine for AFC Telford United

Bucks almost surrendered a 3-0 lead against Worcester City on Saturday after two goals from Montel Gibson and a strike from Byron Moore had put them ahead, but when the hosts pulled it back to 3-2 the boss was left unimpressed.
He said: “I think we managed the game and played a stronger group in the first period; we were fairly comfortable and moved the ball pretty well. I think as we made changes we allowed them to get back into the game.
“We were disappointed with the second half; we’re looking for lads to come in there and shine and that want to be with the group, and there weren’t many that were too great, with the greatest respect.”