Ellis Myles becomes Telford's latest recruit

By Ollie Westbury

AFC Telford United have confirmed another signing with Ellis Myles becoming the third addition to join from Kettering Town this week.

Ellis Myles (left)
The full-back will be reunited with Kevin Wilkin at the New Bucks Head after the pair were previously together at Brackley Town.

The 30-year-old was a trainee at Leicester City as a youngster but is an experienced National League North defender.

He spent six years with Brackley from 2016 to 2022 before leaving last summer – which included winning the FA Trophy in 2018 at Wembley.

He played for Kettering Town at the back end of last season and becomes the third arrival this week with Wilkin continuing his summer rebuild ahead of the Southern League Central division campaign this season.

Myles is the sixth addition of the summer as they continue to work towards their first pre-season friendly away at Racing Club Warwick next Saturday afternoon.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

