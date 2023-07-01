Ellis Myles becomes Telford's latest recruit

Ellis Myles (left)

The full-back will be reunited with Kevin Wilkin at the New Bucks Head after the pair were previously together at Brackley Town.

The 30-year-old was a trainee at Leicester City as a youngster but is an experienced National League North defender.

He spent six years with Brackley from 2016 to 2022 before leaving last summer – which included winning the FA Trophy in 2018 at Wembley.

He played for Kettering Town at the back end of last season and becomes the third arrival this week with Wilkin continuing his summer rebuild ahead of the Southern League Central division campaign this season.