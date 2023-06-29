Telford sign Ethan Hill

Ethan Hill signs for AFC Telford United at Lilleshall Sports centre.

The former Mansfield Town man is the second player to join the Bucks from Kettering Town after George Forsyth signed on Wednesday.

Hill made 36 appearances for the Poppies last season scoring once, and now he has opted for a move to the New Bucks head ahead of their Southern Central Premier campaign.

He joins Nathan Fox, Brandon Hall, Orrin Pendley and Jared Hodgkiss who have all signed for Telford as part of Kevin Wilkin's big summer rebuild.

And a selection of Bucks players have returned to the Shropshire for another season – including Jordan Piggott, Byron Moore, Brad Bood and Montel Gibson.

Wilkin got his pre-season campaign under way on Tuesday as the players were pictured together for the first time in training at the National Sports Centre at Lilleshall Hall.