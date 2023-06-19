Notification Settings

AFC Telford United waiting on decisions from four potential new signings

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United are sweating on the decisions of four potential new signings after the club have offered them contracts.

Kevin Wilkin has already made a handful of impressive signings - Grifftersworld Photography.
The Bucks have already made a number of additions this summer including the signing of Brandon Hall, Orrin Pendley and Nathan Fox.

They have also tied down Jordan Piggott, Brad Bood, Byron Moore and Montel Gibson to fresh terms at the New Bucks Head – but Kevin Wilkin says they are sweating on four more players who they have offered a contract to for next season.

He said: "We have four pending - that we have offered contracts to and are awaiting their decision.

"Hopefully, things will continue to take shape. They have offers in front of them and hopefully, they will end up joining us.

"Even at this stage of the summer players want to know what is on offer and they will choose the option that suits them best.

"We have made some good signings - some real solid signings - and hopefully, we can build that up even more over the week or so.

"I think there are a couple more names to add to that once we can get them over the line."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

