Jordan Piggott ready to help Telford fire

Jordan Piggott

The Tipton-born defender has agreed a deal which will see him be a member of Kevin Wilkin's squad for another year when their season gets underway in August.

He joins Brad Bood and Byron Moore who have also extended their stay in Shropshire as well as new recruits Brandon Hall, Nathan Fox and Orrin Pendley as part of Wilkin's summer rebuild.

Piggott is pleased to sign for the Bucks saying he knows what potential the club has if they can just make a few tweaks.

"I had a conversation with Kevin towards the back end of last season and I was 90 per cent always going to come back as long as everything was right for me," he said about extending his stay for another year.

"I want to stay. It is a great club and I know exactly where the club can go with just a few tweaks here and there. I know where it belongs and it is far higher than the league that we are in now."

Last season was a tough year for all at the New Bucks Head with the club being relegated from the National League North.

And Piggott says once you are down in the lower echelons of the league it becomes hard to change the momentum.

He said: "It was a very tough season last year. From the team's point of view, it was obvious we lack a bit of quality.

"The togetherness in certain moments was not there, and that is not that the lads were not working hard, because that was not the case.

"We just lacked that bit of cutting edge and other teams just seemed to have more than us.

"We would make mistakes and we would get punished and we just did not manage to do that to other teams.

"Once you are down there and you are scrapping for every game you need things to go in your favour.