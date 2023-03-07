Telford v Bradford Park Avenue - Match preview

Jordan Piggott (5) (AFC Telford United Defender) playing in midfield getting the ball up the pitch.

Big games against rivals towards the bottom of the National League North table keep coming for the Bucks, whose 16 years playing in step two or above appears to be coming to an end.

Wilkin’s men have, of late, been unable to claim what could have been a momentum-building victory against any fellow strugglers. Tonight’s New Bucks Head clash against second-bottom Bradford Park Avenue is a fourth fixture in a row against rivals in the bottom five.

The Bucks have taken two points from a possible nine from Leamington, Blyth Spartans and Farsley Celtic – the latter were also drawn against at home exactly a month ago – when only a return close to maximum spoils would do. The Bucks are now 16 points adrift, with a worse goal difference, with just 30 left to play for. They have won three times all season.

As is partly reflected in a few draws of late amid a damaging winless run of 11, Wilkin has noted small steps of progression with a fuller squad available in recent games – but it is clear Telford needed much more to put themselves in contention.

“It is very, very frustrating, what pleases me is there’s pretty reasonable fitness levels out there and an application,” Wilkin said ahead of the visit of Bradford PA, themselves winless in five with a single victory in 14.

“We were really strong in the first half (on Saturday), we were dominant.

“But it is scoring those goals, fine lines in any level of football, we’ve got to take one of those moments and understand how to win games.

“We’ve taken moments in the past but allowed teams back in and not built on games where we’ve taken the lead. A lot of learning needs to take place.

“Hopefully people can feel there is some progress made, but I appreciate it’s probably not quick enough.”

Wilkin added: “We try to make players aware of how to be more effective and understand their game, hopefully they will see and reflect on things.

“There’s a few young men out there that need to gain that experience and are, albeit it’s not great in our league position.

“There’s a bit of disappointment but there’s a real eagerness to go on and learn. It’s about recognising moments that make the difference.

Wilkin moved versatile defender Jordan Piggott, who has played both full-back and centre-back for Telford, into midfield and was pleased with how the former Albion youngster added steel alongside Robbie Evans and Prince Ekpolo.

“I thought he was excellent throughout the game,” Wilkin said of Piggott. “He competed on the physical front really well.

“He recognised good moments, he was efficient with the ball, didn’t try to do too much, passed it when he needed to, travelled with it when he did, competed for headers with lots of balls bouncing around.