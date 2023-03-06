Kevin Wilkin focuses on Telford good habits

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The Bucks haven’t outwardly accepted relegation, however, manager Kevin Wilkin’s eye appears to be on the bigger picture of creating good habits and instilling a more resilient mentality, whilst accepting the limitations within his current squad:

“It’s always good if you can keep clean sheets; it gives you that platform from which to build,” he said. “Doing it on a regular basis and improving at the other end of the field – you’ll be winning more games if you’re able to do that.