Kevin Wilkin focuses on Telford good habits

By Russell Youll

AFC Telford United’s margin for error is now virtually non-existent after a goalless draw at fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic, a result that leaves them stranded 16 points from safety in the National League North.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The Bucks haven’t outwardly accepted relegation, however, manager Kevin Wilkin’s eye appears to be on the bigger picture of creating good habits and instilling a more resilient mentality, whilst accepting the limitations within his current squad:

“It’s always good if you can keep clean sheets; it gives you that platform from which to build,” he said. “Doing it on a regular basis and improving at the other end of the field – you’ll be winning more games if you’re able to do that.

“Applying yourself in the way that we did, on a difficult surface and recognising what it would take? I can’t ask for much more from the boys.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

