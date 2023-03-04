Farsley Celtic 0 AFC Telford United 0 - Report

Montel Gibson had chances Pics: Ashley Griffiths/Grifftersworld Photography.

Only a string of wins and other results going their way would put the Bucks in with any chance of staying up and avoiding relegation to the Northern Premier League.

And in this one they always looked like they side who would grab a winner.

Adam Livingstone drew an early save from the home keeper before Montel Gibson also tested his palms.

Joe Young kept a header out at the other end but it was Telford on the front foot in the first period.

Even in the second, despite a lack of clear cut chances in the game, Kevin Wilkin's side were in the driving seat.

Then 12 minutes from time they really should have gone ahead.

Brad Bood's cross found Kai Williams and he spun his defender and shot from inside the box but fired wide of the far post.