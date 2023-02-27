AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin rues yet more missed chances

Montel Gibson in action for Bucks

Cedric Main’s 28th-minute goal ultimately sealed the contest, but the Bucks failed to convert their own opportunities – most obviously Brendon Daniels’ 63rd-minute penalty, saved by Blyth keeper Alex Mitchell. And Wilkin lamented his side’s inability to find the net after the game.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance, certainly in the second half, and to have the moments come and go and the good opportunity we’ve had is the most frustrating thing,” he said. “We had a great chance to take the lead and really need to do better in that moment.

“Equally, we need to defend better at the other end and not allow Blyth to put the ball in so easily. It’s a good header, and the ball into the box, but it’s too loose from us.

“We’ve got to do better, as again we’ve allowed the game to move away from us and ultimately it’s ended up costing us.” The moment Wilkin referred to was a miss from Montel Gibson in the 23rd minute when neither he nor team-mate Byron Moore had the sure-footedness to convert when Blyth were caught flat-footed, creating a breakaway opportunity.

That was far from the only chance spurned, and Wilkin felt his team let themselves down where it really mattered.