AFC Telford United 0-1 Blyth Spartans - Report

Brendan Daniels.

Kevin Wilkin acknowledged in the week that his side have drawn too many games - and they needed to start picking up wins and fast.

But it was tough going in the first period for the Bucks in this one - and they fell behind in the first period.

A cross was fizzed in with pace and it found Cedric Main at the back post who steered a header beyond keeper Joe Young.

In the second half Wilkin's side had positive spells and had a golden chance to level just after the hour after Harry Flowers was dragged to the floor trying to get on the end of a Brad Bood throw in.

Brendan Daniels had the chance from the spot to put the Bucks right back in the game but despite hitting it with power the Blyth keeper Alex Mitchell got down to deny the winger.

The Bucks continued to push as Flowers saw a header from a cross hit the outside of the post - as they tried and failed to get back in the game.