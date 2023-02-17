Devarn Green wants to depart struggling AFC Telford United

Devarn Green in action for AFC Telford United (Kieran Griffin)

The 26-year-old is in talks with Wilkin and the club about moving on from his New Bucks Head contract as the Bucks look to seek a conclusion.

Wilkin, who takes his bottom side to Alfreton in National League North tomorrow, revealed to the Shropshire Star he is disappointed by the situation but said he only wants to work with players who wants to be at the club and are willing to battle.

Former Blackburn and Scunthorpe flyer Green has been at Telford for 11 months having arrived under former boss Paul Carden. He has made 32 appearances in all competitions and scored four times – but has not featured since January 7. The winger was an unused substitute after that but has not been in a matchday squad since January 31.

“The situation is that Devarn wants to leave the club,” Wilkin said. “That’s his choice, I’m a little disappointed in it, if I’m being honest.

“You have to try to work alongside players, I don’t want players at the club that don’t want to be here.

“We’re trying to find a resolution to that as we speak, that’s as much as I can say, I’m trying to work in conjunction with Devarn.

“Yes I’m disappointed, I want to work with players who want to be there, scrap and battle for the shirt and badge.

“We will try to move forward in the right way.”

Telford are boosted on the availability front after Wilkin had to take a threadbare squad to second-placed King’s Lynn in midweek, where assistant boss Mark Noon had to make up the numbers on the bench.

They welcome back midfielder Robbie Evans following a two-game suspension for 10 yellow cards. Defender Harry Flowers serves the final of his three-match ban and is available for Tuesday’s visit of dropzone rivals Leamington.