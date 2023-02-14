King's Lynn v Telford: Bucks face another tough task against high-flyers

Bucks’ Adam Livingstone in action against AFC Fylde at the weekend. Right, Telford are waiting on the fitness of Jamie Allen after injury.

The Bucks fought valiantly on Saturday when they took on National League North leaders AFC Fylde – their defence was not breached until the 75th minute and the eventual 3-0 scoreline was perhaps slightly harsh on Kevin Wilkin’s men.

The defeat has made their position in the league even more ominous – they now sit 11 points adrift and chances of any kind of comeback seem to be fading by the game.

And things just do not get any easier for Wilkin’s men, as they take on second-placed King’s Lynn away from the New Bucks Head.

Undoubtedly, Telford have made progress in recent times, but sport can be relentless and when things start to go wrong it can be incredibly difficult to turn the tide.

It looked like a tough prospect ahead of kick-off for Wilkin’s team, they are riddled with injuries and suspensions which are making the manager’s job even more challenging.

He will be without Robbie Evans again for tonight’s clash, he has been skippering in the absence of Matty Brown, but the midfielder picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the 1-1 draw with Farsley Celtic last week, so he will return for the clash against Alfreton Town at the weekend.

Harry Flowers served the first of his three-match suspension at the weekend so he won’t feature either.

Jamie Allen missed Saturday’s clash with an injury too, but it is unknown how serious it is yet – he may feature this evening.

Brown is back on the grass, and he has been doing some change of direction running, with the boss hoping he will be in contention soon.

Tonight’s clash comes just a little bit too early for the experienced centre-back, but he could be in line for a return to action at the weekend – which would be a massive boost for the Bucks.

They now head to another contender, King’s Lynn Town, on Tuesday. The Linnets are winless in their last three matches and lost 1-0 at home to Chester on Saturday.

Although recognising that Lynn manager Tommy Widdrington will be looking for a response from his team, Wilkin doesn’t feel the Bucks will travel to Norfolk just to play second fiddle.

He said: “If we put the same effort levels and organisation in that we did at the weekend, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

“You have got to go to these difficult places and pick something up, I have been in it long enough to understand that and realise what it takes.

“We can take a great deal of heart from the weekend, obviously we are disappointed with the result, but let’s take the positives out of it and understand why we asked questions of Fylde and look to build on that tonight.”