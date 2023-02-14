Kevin Wilkin: Luke Rowe deserved Telford honour

The Bucks’ regular captain Matty Brown is out injured, and stand-in skipper Robbie Evans was suspended due to picking up his 10th yellow card of the season last week, and Wilkin explained his decision to award Rowe the armband.

He said: “Luke wants to be there and lead. He is not the tallest and the biggest in stature but he has got a big heart and he wants to do things the right way – he has a real desire to progress his game. Credit to him, he worked incredibly hard alongside Prince Ekpolo at the weekend. Hopefully, we can grow his game and him as a player.