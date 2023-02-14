Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Wilkin: Luke Rowe deserved Telford honour

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Luke Rowe’s character was one of the reasons Kevin Wilkin gave the midfielder the armband in their defeat against AFC Fylde.

Luke Rowe brings the ball through midfield (Kieran Griffin Photography)
Luke Rowe brings the ball through midfield (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks’ regular captain Matty Brown is out injured, and stand-in skipper Robbie Evans was suspended due to picking up his 10th yellow card of the season last week, and Wilkin explained his decision to award Rowe the armband.

He said: “Luke wants to be there and lead. He is not the tallest and the biggest in stature but he has got a big heart and he wants to do things the right way – he has a real desire to progress his game. Credit to him, he worked incredibly hard alongside Prince Ekpolo at the weekend. Hopefully, we can grow his game and him as a player.

“He is a terrific guy and people with his sort of character and application are players that we want at this club.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News