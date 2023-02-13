Notification Settings

Telford miss key men in defeat

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin saw his team remain at the foot of National League North as they were defeated 3-0 at home by promotion chasers AFC Fylde.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) - Kieran Griffin
It was always going to be a tough assignment against the full-time side from the Lancashire coast, but afterwards, Wilkin praised his team’s endeavour.

He was also rueful about the loss of some of his more experienced players, who he felt could have made a difference: “I always try to keep things in perspective and look at the group that we’ve been able to work with today, with the big players and names that we haven’t had at our disposal today.”

Wilkin was denied the services of long-term injury absentees Jason Oswell and Matty Brown, although Brown is close to a return.

Suspensions for Robbie Evans and Harry Flowers further stripped the side of its spine, and of those remaining players who reported for duty, Jamie Allen was absent with injury.

