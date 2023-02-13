Telford miss key men in defeat

It was always going to be a tough assignment against the full-time side from the Lancashire coast, but afterwards, Wilkin praised his team’s endeavour.
He was also rueful about the loss of some of his more experienced players, who he felt could have made a difference: “I always try to keep things in perspective and look at the group that we’ve been able to work with today, with the big players and names that we haven’t had at our disposal today.”
Wilkin was denied the services of long-term injury absentees Jason Oswell and Matty Brown, although Brown is close to a return.
Suspensions for Robbie Evans and Harry Flowers further stripped the side of its spine, and of those remaining players who reported for duty, Jamie Allen was absent with injury.