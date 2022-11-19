Telford's Kai Williams making steady progress in fitness battle

Kai Williams (AFC Telford United Striker) being chased by Darlington player.

Striker Williams has not featured for Telford since January 29, where he sustained a foot problem at Bradford Park Avenue.

After initial confusion on the diagnosis, scans in March eventually revealed a fracture. The Bucks triggered an option in the pacy frontman’s contract in the summer, following some exciting appearances early on, but he is now nearing 10 months out of action.

Boss Wilkin, whose side begin their FA Trophy campaign at step three Kings Langley today, said: “Kai’s making steady progress, Kai will tell us exactly when he’s ready to get out and feature again.

“But we’re all hoping that’s not too far away.

“He’s doing light (training), he’s lacking confidence in what he’s doing.

“We can’t force him to play, we’ve had conversations, he’s joined in small-sided games and is at the stage he needs to get out there, take the next step.

“A little bit of a similar situation with Jason (Oswell), where we manage the minutes to get them out there, honed again so we can have a bigger affect on the group.”

Wilkin is unlikely to send the former Coventry youngster out on loan after being impressed in flashes in training. The manager said: “I’ve certainly seen enough in training to suggest he’s got a certain different skillset to some players we’ve got in similar positions.

“He’s had some good moments in training, which is why you persevere and give that little bit of scope to get back so he’s comfortably when he’s back in.