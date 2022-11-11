Telford v Hereford: Wilkin urges his troops to get up for latest battle

Luke Pilling (13) (AFC Telford United Goalkeeper) Goal kick (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Telford are in a perilous position in the National League North trailing 20th-placed Kettering Town by 12 points.

And the side have lost their last four since new boss Wilkin took over, and they have another difficult game this weekend against rivals Hereford.

“I saw them play on TV against Portsmouth,” Wilkin said about Saturday’s opponents. “We need to win our individual battles, and if we do on a big enough basis we will give ourselves a chance of winning the game.

“You look at the game against Blyth, I know we go a goal down early which is not great, but we still give ourselves a chance.

“Mo (Faal) should have had a penalty, we hit the post at 1-0 too, and had other chances in the second half. But then lapses of concentration at crucial moments then don’t allow us to get anything out of the game.”

A result is so important for Telford just to pick the feeling up around the New Bucks Head.

Their game in midweek against Farsley Celtic was called off, and this has given them extra-time to prepare.

The squad could be boosted by the return of Matty Brown, Liam Nolan and Luke Pilling – the trio have been out for an extended period.

But providing they get through training ahead of Saturday’s game without any setbacks they could be in line to feature.

They also signed Adam Senior earlier this week, and the centre-back arrived on loan from Bolton Wanderers.

And the boss is pleased he has chosen to come out and gain some valuable experience to help his development.

He said: “He is a real honest player who wants to do well, he has been around training with their first team.

“I have spoken to his B team coach, and he is highly thought of at Bolton Wanderers.

“I think listening to him, it shows what he is all about, and he is willing to learn and gain some experience.

“Clearly we need him to be doing that on the back of winning games.

“Fair play to him, he wants to get out and play some senior football, and there is no better way for anyone to progress.

“There is no better way of learning and understanding the game, and hopefully he can do that while progressing us as a team.”

Tomorrow’s opponents sit in 15th place and have won two of their last three games, but they have only played 15 times whereas most of the teams in the league have notched 17 or sometimes 18 appearances.