Telford quartet in race to be fit for Hereford clash

Liam Nolan steps up and takes the penalty and finds the back of the net (Kieran Griffin)

The Bucks have been without captain Matty Brown, goalkeeper Luke Pilling and midfielder Liam Nolan as the trio have spent time on the sidelines battling injury.

And last week Telford boss Kevin Wilkin said he was hopeful his star forward Jason Oswell would have been in line to make his first start of the season – but he was struggling with a tight hamstring at Blyth meaning he could only come off the bench.

Wilkin says they could all be in contention for Saturday’s game providing they come through training unscathed.

“Matty, Liam and Luke will train on Thursday and subject to them coming through I would like to think they would all be available for Saturday,” he said speaking before the clash with Hereford.

“Jason again, subject to getting through training, he came off the bench on Saturday and came through that with no ill effect.

“Those four players alone they are big players within the group that we need in the trenches with us right here right now.”

“If we are to get out of it all of those players need to be playing on a consistent basis.