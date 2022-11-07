Kevin Wilkin frustrated by 'easy' AFC Telford goals

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).

Perhaps the worst aspect of their loss was that Blyth are just one place above them in the table, making this an early ‘six-pointer’. Whilst the margin of victory was slightly flattering to the home side, it came down to lack of consistent application, which frustrated manager Kevin Wilkin hugely:

“It’s difficult to take at the moment. We’re not understanding how ruthless you need to be for ninety minutes of a game. You can’t give the opposition easy goals and think you’re going to come back into it. They (Blyth) have had chance to manage the game.”

Wilkin has identified the Bucks capacity for self-inflicted wounds but has, as yet, been unable to stem the bleeding:

“We had one period against Alfreton where we needed to manage the game, haven’t recognised it and gifted the opposition a goal. They become difficult afternoons then, when you concede such soft, easy goals.”

“Too many of those players don’t really understand how to manage a game, but that’s where we find ourselves, and when you add to that the lack of intensity and lack of fitness inside the group, then you’re going to struggle.”

A fourth defeat in four games under Wilkin is not the ‘new manager bounce’ the Bucks might have hoped for, suggesting that the issues are complex and potentially run deeper than even some might have understood.

Some player departures are likely to be necessary before Wilkin can make additions. After four weeks in the job, he and his staff don’t seem to be in much doubt as to what needs to happen to make the Bucks more competitive:

“I desperately want to put out a side which I feel is mine. I’m passionate about the situation, and it’s a bit of a challenge at the moment. There are boys in there who have given a lot of endeavour and who are working really hard. That’s where the same argument can be laid at each individual’s door. There are different reasons for different players, but the reality is that we’re not coming together on a solid enough basis for us to be able to win games.”

Injuries and suspensions hampered Wilkin’s team selection, with absences through the spine of the team. Captain Matty Brown has a back injury but was also suspended for accumulating five bookings, whilst Liam Nolan was also an injury absentee, along with goalkeeper Luke Pilling.

Shrewsbury Town’s on-loan defender Kade Craig suffered a dislocated shoulder in training on Friday with his parent club, ruling him out, leaving Wilkin to select the only fit back four available to him:

“You try to improve situations and get rocked back, for whatever reason. Losing Matty wasn’t ideal, nor Liam coming out of it and Luke coming out of it, but it is an opportunity for other players to show what they’re all about, to show that they have the strength of character to handle their role and their responsibilities, but we’ve been short of that.”