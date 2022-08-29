Telford eye more firepower ahead of Buxton clash

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United

The Bucks have managed just two goals in five matches so far this season, with last season’s top scorer Jason Oswell sidelined by injury.

And boss Paul Carden confirmed the club were actively looking for more firepower.

“We’re trying to bring in others who will give us more options,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve got the young lad as well (Josh Waite) who’s maybe not quite ready yet.

“We need to tweak the top end to make us look more of a threat, but having said that I felt we should have won (against Southport on Saturday).”

Jordan Piggott and Brad Bood both returned for the goalless draw at Southport as Carden sought more defensive solidity following the previous week’s 4-0 loss to King’s Lynn Town, and the pair helped to deliver a much-needed clean sheet.

“I think there were some positive performances,” added the boss. “I know what the players are capable of, and that was the disappointing thing after last week.

“In all these games in this division it’s about fine margins, but it’s about making sure you get more fine margins, that you’re on the right side of them, and I felt last week we weren’t on the right side.

“It was a little bit of a lack of seeing things through, which cost us chances that led to goals, but you’ve seen a side that was committed, doing all the right things, tracking runners, stopping crosses, everything that every fan expects from their team. The top end of the pitch will come. Yes, we’ve got a couple of injuries, but they’ve been long-term.”

The Bucks are also set to pay tribute to superfan Nat Parton, following her death at the age of 90.

Nat and husband Bill – who passed away in 2018 – were still travelling to away matches with the away travel club in their mid 80s, until Bill’s death.

A club statement read: “Everyone who travelled on the coach knew and loved Nat and Bill, whose devotion to supporting the club as Wellington Town, Telford United and AFC Telford United extended over 75 years.

“This extraordinary support was surpassed by only one thing, their loving devotion to each other and to their family, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathies at this time.

“We hope it can provide comfort to you to know how much Nat, along with Bill, touched the lives of so many through this football club, and to know that they are united once more.