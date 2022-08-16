AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden delight at new boy James Waite's desire

New AFC Telford United signing James Waite (AFC Telford United Twitter)

The 18-year-old frontman was snapped up by the Bucks after a successful trial period in which the teen impressed Carden and his staff.

Waite, who could be involved as Telford head to Kettering in National League North tonight, was previously an academy prospect at the Potteries, having made the switch from Walsall non-league outfit Rushall Olympic in 2020.

“Josh has been on trial for a couple of weeks and he’s shown a hunger and endeavour that you want as a manager in a young player,” said Carden.

“His attitude is spot-on, he works no matter what is asked of him in training, he’s trying his best at it.

“He comes with good references from Stoke from lads I know, he’s another to add to the other prospects we’ve brought in.

“But when I say prospects that’s not to say they’re not ready.

“They might not be ready for 46 games at this level but they’re certainly no mugs.”

Telford earned a point on the road at Spennymoor on Saturday thanks to fine free-kick from fellow new recruit, Accrington Stanley loan youngster Matty Carson.

“His nickname at Accy by all accounts is ‘the wand’ – and you don’t get many better-placed free-kicks than that,” Carden said of the left-back. “Having said that I was a little bit critical of him for his decision-making which led to their goal.