AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden pleased to agree signing of playmaker Sam McLintock

Sam McLintock

Highly-rated playmaker McLintock, 22, became Telford’s latest new recruit over the weekend after a period on trial from previous club FC Halifax Town of the National League.

He featured as a trialist in the first friendly at Market Drayton and was named in the starting line-up for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Walsall at the New Bucks Head.

“He’s a footballing midfielder, he’s got a good range of passing,” Carden said. “I’m glad he found Saturday (against Walsall) really tough, because he’s got aspirations to play higher, which is good.

“It’s not all about time on the ball, he’s got to play to a tempo and a way to get the best out of himself in the team because he has got really good vision and a range of passing.

“He’ll get forward, get shots off, good feet, he’s a very cultured player. He’ll add to and complement midfielders we’ve got with Prince (Ekpolo), Liam (Nolan), Robbie (Evans) and Kobe (Jae Chong), that department is looking strong, I’m pleased with the options and variety.”

Carden added of McLintock, who spent time on trial at Cheltenham Town during his spell as a goalscoring midfielder with step three Alvechurch: “We watched him a few times for Alvechurch, he was on trial at Cheltenham when we’d seen him playing for Alvechurch.

“We thought he’d go there but Halifax came out of nowhere. They had a great season and he didn’t break in, but they very rarely change their side in fairness.