Pre-season: AFC Telford United 0-2 Walsall - Report

AFC Telford United v Walsall

Andy Williams and Isaac Hutchinson were on the scoresheet for the Saddlers - who were the second EFL side Paul Carden's men have faced in the space of a week as they continue to get into shape for the new season.

It was Michael Flynn's Walsall who had the lion's share of possession early on in the sunshine, but Telford had the first proper chance.

Jordan Piggott wriggled free of the Walsall backline and got on the end of a floated free-kick, sending a volley wide of the far post.

Peter Clarke looked solid at the back for the Saddlers as he won a series of headers. Brandon Comley was doing a tidy job in midfield as well, showing lots of energy and breaking up play with a few well-timed tackles.

In the final third, however, Flynn's men were not having a great deal of joy.

Flynn Clarke got on the end of a low cross from Hutchinson but was denied by Robbie Evans before he could pull the trigger.

The Bucks were giving a good account of themselves and could have easily taken the lead as centre-forward Byron Moore released fellow attacker Devarn Green.

He rounded Walsall keeper Owen Evans before the shot-stopper recovered quickly and spread himself to deny Green's low strike.

The Saddlers were guilty of several stray passes throughout the half and had struggled to fully find their rhythm, but they displayed a much-welcome clinical edge to go in front just before the interval.

Flynn Clarke worked his way to the byline and sent a cut-back onto the head of Williams, who gratefully nodded the ball into the bottom corner for his second goal of pre-season.

Walsall would go on to double their advantage shortly after the restart.

Timmy Abraham takes on AFC Telford United defenders

A massive header from Donervon Daniels almost set Williams free. The veteran was denied, but Hutchinson pounced on the loose ball as he curled home from 20 yards.

Telford's trialist keeper got a hand to it but was unable to keep out the sweet left-footed strike.

The Saddlers had made three changes for the start of the second period as Liam Kinsella, Douglas James-Taylor and trialist Green replaced Flynn Clarke, Maher and Taylor Allen, switching to a 3-5-2 formation in the process.

They made another triple substitution on the hour mark as Abraham, Livermore and Liam Bennett entered the fray.

Young trialist Mukuna then came on along with Brendan Kiernan – the winger getting his first workout of the summer.

Those changes and another drinks break in the heat disrupted the flow of the game, as is often the case with pre-season friendlies.

Both teams eventually began to offer more going forward again.

One of the Bucks' trialists tried his luck from range and forced Evans to parry the ball behind for a corner.

Mukuna soon used his speed to create a yard of space at the other end but dragged his attempt wide of the near post.

Walsall's Brendan Kiernan

A rare mistake from Kinsella then allowed Evans in, who could only hit the side netting for the home side.

Abraham – the younger brother of England and Roma star Tammy – did his best to get on the scoresheet towards the end but a toe-poked attempt from close range was tipped wide.

Teams

Telford (4-3-3): Trialist A; Dugmore (Nolan, 51), Piggott, Brown, Bood (Bailey, 76) ; Evans, Jae Chong (Ekpolo, 29), McLintock (Trialist B, 65); Green (Baker, 76), Moore (Abbey, 76), Daniels (Trialist C, 65)

Walsall (4-3-1-2): Evans; White, Daniels (Bennett, 60), P Clarke (Livermore, 60), Monthe; Hutchinson (Mukuna, 65), Comley (Kiernan, 69), Allen (Green, 46); F Clarke (Kinsella, 46); Williams (Abraham, 60), Maher (James-Taylor, 46)

Not used: Przybek (gk)

Goals: Williams (45), Hutchinson (49)