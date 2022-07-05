AFC Telford United seal key deal as Byron Moore signs

Byron Moore has committed to the Bucks for the 2022/23 season. Pic: Kieren Griffiths

Moore, 34 next month, is a veteran of more than 450 appearances in the Football League and joined the Bucks in February after a brief stint with National League Torquay United.

Moore, who is from Stoke, played his role in helping Paul Carden’s Telford retain their National League North status – a fight that went down to a dramatic final day.

The wideman will spend next season at the New Bucks Head having committed for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign.

He chipped in with a goal in a home 1-1 draw with eventual champions Gateshead and a number of key assists last term.

Carden praised the winger’s influence as a ‘lead by example’ figure in the Bucks ranks.

Moore boasts impressive experience on a CV that lists spells at Crewe, with whom he came through the club’s renowned youth ranks to play almost 300 games and win promotion and the EFL Trophy.

Spells with Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, Bury and Plymouth followed, with promotions at the Shakers and Pilgrims.

Moore’s deal comes as boss Carden, overseeing his first summer recruitment drive, targeted more creativity and firepower in attacking positions.

He is the second winger to have made an impression on Bucks supporters to recommit for the new season following the extension of former Scunthorpe flyer Devarn Green’s stay.

Green, 25, arrived at Telford a month after Moore and, playing on either flank, the pair added a new dimension to the Bucks’ attacking with pace, trickery and quality delivery.

Brendon Daniels, Telford’s longest-serving player and also a natural winger, is still at the club and another option in those roles.

Telford have, thus far, added four new recruits to their squad for the upcoming season, while Carden revealed to the Shropshire Star he is running the rule over young trialists in training.

Headline recruits have been experienced former Chester, Halifax and York centre-half Matty Brown, 32, who captained The Minstermen to National North promotion last term.

Carden also moved to add competition up front with the capture of ex-Kidderminster, Solihull and Maidenhead striker Nathan Blissett.