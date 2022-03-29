Paul Carden: AFC Telford confidence is high

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.

Telford, 19th in National League North and fighting against the sole relegation place, next welcome Gloucester City and Blyth Spartans, the sides directly above and beneath them in the table as things stand.

Telford's home form has been good under Carden and brought about crucial wins of late. The Bucks boss saw his side draw twice on the road in West Yorkshire last week, at fellow lowly rivals Guiseley and Farsley, either side of completing his squad rebuilding by last Thursday's deadline.

And with stellar signing Harry Flowers joined by permanent deals for loan stars Jordan Piggott and Liam Nolan and other loan extensions, the boss backs his side to handle the run-in.

“Picking up points on the road adds to the need to win at home, but I believe we can," Carden said. "I believe we’re strong enough, and we got into those games with confidence. We’ll have a good week’s training and we’ll be ready.

“The squad is good; if you look at the bench, all of a sudden there’s strength in depth, which we’re going to need, because each game asks different questions and we’ve now got the squad that means we can change the eleven, depending on what we need.”

Carden handed an immediate full debut to dominant stopper Flowers, the new recruit from Curzon Ashton and grandson of late Wolves legend and Wellington and Telford player-boss Ron.