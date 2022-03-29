Notification Settings

Paul Carden: AFC Telford confidence is high

By Lewis Cox

Paul Carden's confidence in his AFC Telford United squad is high as the Bucks prepare for mammoth home fixtures.

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.
Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.

Telford, 19th in National League North and fighting against the sole relegation place, next welcome Gloucester City and Blyth Spartans, the sides directly above and beneath them in the table as things stand.

Telford's home form has been good under Carden and brought about crucial wins of late. The Bucks boss saw his side draw twice on the road in West Yorkshire last week, at fellow lowly rivals Guiseley and Farsley, either side of completing his squad rebuilding by last Thursday's deadline.

And with stellar signing Harry Flowers joined by permanent deals for loan stars Jordan Piggott and Liam Nolan and other loan extensions, the boss backs his side to handle the run-in.

“Picking up points on the road adds to the need to win at home, but I believe we can," Carden said. "I believe we’re strong enough, and we got into those games with confidence. We’ll have a good week’s training and we’ll be ready.

“The squad is good; if you look at the bench, all of a sudden there’s strength in depth, which we’re going to need, because each game asks different questions and we’ve now got the squad that means we can change the eleven, depending on what we need.”

Carden handed an immediate full debut to dominant stopper Flowers, the new recruit from Curzon Ashton and grandson of late Wolves legend and Wellington and Telford player-boss Ron.

“I think he showed in the second half what he’ll bring to us," the boss said. "When sides are loading the box, he’s heading the ball further than some can kick it, and in the other box as well; if we have the right quality he’s going to be a threat there too.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

