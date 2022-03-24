AFC Telford hand bumper permanent contract to loan midfield star Liam Nolan

Liam Nolan has joined AFC Telford on a permanent basis until the summer of 2024. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The 27-year-old has been a star addition for Paul Carden since first checking in on loan from National League North rivals AFC Fylde in January.

Liverpudlian Nolan, a former Northern Ireland under-21 international, has made his stint in Shropshire a permanent one with the Bucks on a lengthy deal until the summer of 2024 after the Bucks acquired his services from the Coasters.

The former Everton and Crewe youngster, who was a star under Carden at Southport, has been a big success in Telford white operating at the base of the Bucks midfield.

The rangy and combative midfielder has also chipped in with three crucial goals in his 14 appearances for the club, earning a vital six points in the fight for National North survival.

He scored in the 2-1 home midweek success over Curzon Ashton a few weeks ago and added a vital double in last weekend's 2-0 New Bucks Head victory over Spennymoor Town.