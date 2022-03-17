AFC Telford United keen to keep Salford City loanee James Melhado

James Melhado (18) (AFC Telford United Defender on loan from Salford City) running down the wing.

Right-back Melhado has made six appearances for the Bucks during his initial one-month loan stint in Shropshire.

The 21-year-old, who spent almost 10 years at Wolves’ academy during his schoolboy years, is contracted at Salford until the summer of 2023.

Attack-minded Melhado has impressed Carden with his willingness to raid the flanks and the Bucks boss hopes the young full-back, who was picked up by Salford from non-league Newcastle Town, will extend his stay.

Carden is set to speak to Ammies chiefs about the right-back’s availability to continue his loan until the end of the season, with the original deal to expire after Saturday’s home game against Spennymoor.

The Bucks chief this week added another loan defender to his ranks, as centre-half Reiss McNally, 21, joined Solihull Moors colleague Jordan Piggott at the New Bucks Head.

Athletic stopper McNally, who was initially a right-back but now predominantly plays at centre-half, impressed in his debut in the 1-1 draw at AFC Fylde on Tuesday.

Carden said: “Reiss was a right-back earlier in his career because he’s very athletic.

“He was outstanding at Fylde. He allows us to play high because he covers the ground, he allows you to play high because he’s very athletic.

“He won his headers, he never gave any of their attacking players a chance.

“He’s another who’s not played much in recent weeks but will be really important for us in remaining games because he gives you strength, pace and power at the back.