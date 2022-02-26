Mansfield's Ryan Burke pens AFC Telford United loan deal - with Brad Bood out for 'several weeks'

The in-demand full back rolled his ankle in a 'freak accident' last weekend - but boss Paul Carden was hoping he would be available for today's home clash with Gateshead.
However, the 18-year-old has now been ruled out for several weeks - prompting the Bucks to bring in Burke on a short loan deal.
The 21-year-old former Republic of Ireland youth international began his career with Birmingham City - and has previously spent time on loan with Yeovil Town.
He will go straight into the squad for today's game - and will join fellow Stags loanee Keaton Ward, who this week had his loan spell at the New Bucks Head extended until the end of the season.