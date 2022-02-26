Mansfield's Ryan Burke pens AFC Telford United loan deal - with Brad Bood out for 'several weeks'

Brad Bood is facing several weeks on the sidelines Pic: Kieren Griffin

The in-demand full back rolled his ankle in a 'freak accident' last weekend - but boss Paul Carden was hoping he would be available for today's home clash with Gateshead.

However, the 18-year-old has now been ruled out for several weeks - prompting the Bucks to bring in Burke on a short loan deal.

The 21-year-old former Republic of Ireland youth international began his career with Birmingham City - and has previously spent time on loan with Yeovil Town.