Mansfield's Ryan Burke pens AFC Telford United loan deal - with Brad Bood out for 'several weeks'

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Mansfield Town left back Ryan Burke has signed a month long loan deal at AFC Telford United - with youngster Brad Bood facing several weeks on the sidelines.

Brad Bood is facing several weeks on the sidelines Pic: Kieren Griffin
The in-demand full back rolled his ankle in a 'freak accident' last weekend - but boss Paul Carden was hoping he would be available for today's home clash with Gateshead.

However, the 18-year-old has now been ruled out for several weeks - prompting the Bucks to bring in Burke on a short loan deal.

The 21-year-old former Republic of Ireland youth international began his career with Birmingham City - and has previously spent time on loan with Yeovil Town.

He will go straight into the squad for today's game - and will join fellow Stags loanee Keaton Ward, who this week had his loan spell at the New Bucks Head extended until the end of the season.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

