AFC Telford United 0-1 Kidderminster Harriers - Report

AFC Telford United v Kidderminster Harriers (Kieran Griffin)

The Bucks kept the FA Cup non league heroes at bay until just before the break when Cameron took advantage of a mistake from keeper Russ Griffiths.

The home side then pressed in the second half with Carl Baker going the closest - but despite late pressure the Bucks couldn't find a goal.

Report

In front of a bumper crowd of over 2,000 inside the New Bucks Head - the home side were looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment against Southport.

However, just seven minutes in and they almost went behind in calamitous fashion.

Former Buck Amari Morgan-Smith closed down a Griffiths kick with the ball re-bounding off the forward and rolling just past the post.

The next 30 minutes were largely eventful as the Bucks kept the high flying Harriers at bay.

But shortly after the half hour mark they went close direct from a corner as Ashley Hemmings saw his set piece cannon back off the post.

The Bucks were frustrating Russ Penn's FA Cup giantkillers and would have been the happier of the two sides going into the break - but disaster struck right on the stroke of half time.

Carl Baker being pressured by Kidderminster Harriers players (Kieran Griffin)

Omari Sterling whipped in a free kick and Griffiths came to gather but missed the ball with Nathan Cameron taking advantage to turn the ball home from six yards.

The Bucks began the second half better and Andre Wright latched onto a Carl Baker cross to fire wide.

Down the other end Griffiths denied Harriers skipper Sam Austin - before Keaton Ward drew a save out of the visiting keeper.

He again had to keep Harriers at bay as he kept out Hemmings with his feet before recovering to palm away Alex Penny as the visitors carried a threat every time they came forward.

Paul Carden then threw on new signing Byron Moore - and he threatened twice just minutes after coming on.

Mace Goodridge then found space out wide and crossed for Wright with the striker inches away from bundling the ball home.

Patrick Jarrett gaining possession in Kidderminster Harriers box (Kieran Griffin)

And then player/assistant boss Carl Baker dispossessed Harriers and drove forward before firing just wide of the mark - with the Bucks closing in on an equaliser.

Griffiths then again produced a superb save at the other end to deny Geraldo Bajrami - and by this point it was end to end stuff as Moore then saw a header cleared off the line.

Mace Goodridge on the edge of Kidderminster box (Kieran Griffin)

Hemmings then fired over for Penn's men as they started to manage the game and run the clock down to get themselves over the line.

The Bucks then pushed one final time for an equaliser - and they almost grabbed it as the ball bounced around in the area but Harriers cleared and took the spoils.

AFC Telford United: Griffiths, White, Piggott, Streete, Ward (Daniels 77), Nolan, Goodridge, Wright, Baker (Oswell 77), Jarrett (Moore 64), Bood