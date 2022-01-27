Notification Settings

Exclusive: AFC Telford United's Brad Bood has trial at Premier League Brentford

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United teenage sensation Brad Bood has been on trial with Premier League club Brentford, it can be revealed.

Bucks youngster Brad Bood, 18, has been on trial at Premier League outfit Brentford after an outstanding breakthrough season at AFC Telford. Pic: Kieren Griffin
Priorslee youngster Bood, 18, is enjoying a stunning breakthrough campaign with his hometown club and his solid and consistent National League North displays have attracted attention from up the leagues.

And the Shropshire Star understands Bood this week spent time with the Bees, as the top flight new boys looked to run the rule over the exciting left-back.

Bood, a former Shifnal Town loanee, recently signed an 18-month contract with Telford, his first senior deal.

That means should any club want to acquire the youngster, a product of the Bucks’ academy, they must pay Telford what would be a significant transfer fee.

It is not the first time Bood has been on the radar of other clubs this season. He enjoyed a trial with Stoke City earlier in the campaign and has also been watched by League One club Fleetwood Town, among others.

Bood is the first hometown youngster to have progressed through the club’s academy and made sufficient mark on the first team in some time.

But he is expected to be involved for Paul Carden’s Bucks in a crunch home fixture against Bradford Park Avenue at the New Bucks Head on Saturday, where Telford look to build on last weekend’s remarkable 5-0 demolition of Darlington.

Boss Carden said recently of Bood, who has played in 14 first-team fixtures so far this season: “Boody’s earned his contract, he’s been a breath of fresh air.

“He’s a fan who cares about the club, you see that in his performances, he’s fully deserved his new deal.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

