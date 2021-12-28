Paul Carden: A point was the least Telford deserved

AFC Telford fans pitch invade to celebrating Brendon Daniels goal with Brad Bood (Kieren Griffin photo)

The Bucks trailed 2-0 to a Junior English first-half goal and a Dan Turner penalty that came 15 minutes from time, and all seemed lost until home goalkeeper Jake Weaver’s misjudgement saw him drop a Brendon Daniels cross into his own net after 88 minutes.

Daniels then added a second goal in injury time to reward a display where Carden felt his team showed they are still up for the fight, even though they remain bottom of National League North.

“I just felt we looked like we were trying to do the right things, more often than not,” said Carden. “We defended well, we nullified a lot of their threats, and to be honest I think Russ (Griffiths) has only had one save to make, in the first half at his near post, which you’d expect him to make; certainly their keeper has been busier than ours.

“You have to answer a lot of questions; whether it be the pitch, the opponents, the officials, you’ve got to answer them in the right way, and I felt we did, for long spells in the game.