Telford Ladies flying high but Charlotte Budd ruled out

AFC Telford United Ladies striker Charlotte Budd. Pic: Carl Jones/Grifftersworld

The Bucks Ladies made it two wins from two atop the West Midlands Women’s League Division One North with a fine 3-1 win on the road at Port Vale. But there was bad news for new manager Chris Brown and his side, as striker Charlotte Budd was ruled out for the remainder of the season after surgery.

Former TNS and Shrewsbury centre-forward Budd snapped her ACL early on in pre-season. The Bucks were hopeful that the diagnosis would prove the injury not as bad as first feared, but tests and scans eventually confirmed the severity of the knee problem.

Budd has undergone an operation to repair ligament damage and the club have confirmed the striker will not play again this season and could miss ‘at least’ 12 months of football.

The New Bucks Head side added: “AFC Telford send our best wishes to Charlotte and we look forward to seeing you back in a Telford shirt.”

On the pitch it was another successful outing for Brown’s side, with Jaime Duggan again in the goals as she fired a brace for the visitors, alongside a goal from Jess Sayers.

Victory in Staffordshire made it a hat-trick of wins on the road for the Bucks this term, after also progressing in the FA Cup.

Telford play their first home game of the season on Sunday, where they welcome Coventry City Women to the New Bucks Head (2pm).

Shrewsbury Town Ladies overcame confusion not of their own making when forced to replay their FA Cup qualifying round tie at home to Walsall.

Salop had seemingly progressed seven days earlier when beating the travelling Saddlers 7-3 after extra time, but it was then ruled that the officials made a mistake after the 3-3 draw on 90 minutes, and extra time should not have been played.

Town were not deterred, however, and goal machine Maddie Jones struck twice, the first and fourth goals, with Shannon McShane and captain Vikki Owen also on target.

Shrews, who are second in the league, play host to Sandwell Ladies on Sunday (2pm).

Shifnal Ladies took a point from a thriller against Darlaston Town as Rebecca Bown, Demmie Bown Jenna Boddison and Katie Mitchell scored in a 4-4 draw. Shifnal head to Walsall on Sunday (2pm).