Telford to face Stamford in FA Cup

Published:

AFC Telford United will begin their FA Cup adventure this season by hosting Stamford at the New Bucks Head.

Gavin Cowan the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Known as the Daniels, Stamford currently play in Division One of the Northern Premier League.

But they will make the journey from Lincolnshire to Shropshire on Saturday, September 18, to take on the Bucks in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Should Gavin Cowan's side be successful and win, they will see their coffers boosted with £3,375 in prize money.

The losing side will come away with £1,125.

Telford saw their National League North fixture at Boston United suspended last weekend after a number of Bucks players tested positive for Covid-19.

As things stand, they hope to return to action this Saturday when they are due to face Alfreton.

