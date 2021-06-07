Brendon Daniels agrees new AFC Telford deal

Brendon Daniels

The set-piece specialist is the latest player to put pen to paper on a contract for 2021/22, which will be his fourth campaign with the Bucks.

Left winger Daniels was plagued by hamstring issues last term and only made five appearances as a result.

He was previously a vital member of Gavin Cowan’s squad, though, scoring seven goals in 28 National League North appearances in 19/20.

Daniels also chipped in with five goals during 18/19, having had spells with Port Vale, Altrincham, Alfreton, Fylde and Harrogate before arriving at the New Bucks Head.

He joins captain Adam Walker, goalkeeper Russ Griffiths and midfielder Dom McHale in signing new deals recently.

Zak Lilly and Harry Bower have also extended their Telford stays while ex-Wolves youngster Jed Abbey and Alvechurch forward Tyrell Hamilton have been brought in.