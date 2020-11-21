AFC Telford chairman Andy Pryce calls for a united front

Andy Pryce

A total of £11million as part of the £300m package is to be divided between the National League and the league’s north and south divisions.

And Pryce wants funds to be distributed ‘appropriately’ between all clubs involved.

“It’s very welcome, it’s needed at this level to make sure all 66 clubs survive and kick-off next year,” Pryce said “I just hope the National League work together with the football clubs and distribute the funds appropriately – whether it’s fair or not – between the clubs.

“Work with the clubs on a method of how the money is distributed, and not just pick a figure out of the sky.”

“Lets work together with all 66 members of the National League and help clubs properly. We haven’t heard when we’ll see it and how we will see it.

“We don’t want to bite our noses off to spite our face about the money. If we didn’t have it things would be very, very different at AFC Telford United.

“We would have to look at cutting costs in every single area, day-to-day, peoples’ jobs.

“It’s very welcome, we are very appreciative of the National Lottery and government funding.”