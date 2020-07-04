Advertising
Telford hero Bentley faces heart surgery
Former Telford defender Jim Bentley is to undergo heart bypass surgery.
Bentley, who has been in charge of National League AFC Fylde since October 2019, made 118 appearances for Telford across five years and was officially named a club legend in 2011, following in the footsteps of his father Jack.
“At the start of the year I had some chest pains whilst doing a bit of training,” said Bentley. “I was told I had a blockage in one of my arteries.
“Due to the Covid situation, I haven’t been able to get into hospital but I went in this week to have a coronary angiogram and stent fitted, but whilst the doctor was carrying out the procedure he noticed that my condition was a bit worse than first thought.
“It was then recommended I have a heart bypass instead. It’s not the news I wanted but I am thankful I got checked out when I did as this could have been a lot worse.”
