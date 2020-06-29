Courtney Meppen-Walter impressed by Telford boss Gavin Cowan

The defender became the club’s fifth new recruit this month, after leaving newly-relegated Chorley.

The 25-year-old has dropped down to the National League North with Telford, a league he won promotion in with Chorley two seasons ago, and it was Cowan’s ‘vision’ that enticed Meppen-Walter to sign.

“When I first got the message, I knew that Telford was quite far away so I wanted to have a drive down first to see what I thought of it,” he said.

“I met the gaffer then and his enthusiasm and passion is what sold it for me, that’s what made me jump on board.

“After going down and meeting Gav it sold it to me, seeing his vision for the club.

“The gaffer sounds very passionate, he knows what he wants.

“He’s eager to get there so when he spoke to me about the ambitions of the club, especially this season, I was ready to jump on board straight away. He’s young and ambitious, so the same as me really.

“Everything ticked the box, it’s a very nice ground and they’ve just had the pitch done so I’m expecting that to be very good. The way I play football, I like to play with the ball at my feet, so that will suit me well.

“I can’t wait to get going, it’s been a weird couple of months but now that everything is sorted, I’m happy I have a team now. We can push forward now and get the season going.”