Gavin Cowan happy to talk with AFC Telford fans

Joining the Bucks in May 2018, Cowan was nearing the end of his second season in charge of the National League North club when the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season.

The season came to a halt weeks later and having signed a new contract until 2021, Cowan is now looking ahead to his third season at the helm, whenever that may be – and is aiming for an open and positive dialogue with fans.

“I’m always available in the bar for at least an hour every game,” he said.

“I’ve even suggested to the chairman that if anyone wants to discuss where the club is at we do one-to-one sessions where people can come and direct their thoughts at me.

“I think that’s the way to do it, I think that’s what people deserve.

“If the times of this pandemic has taught us anything it’s that togetherness is the way forward.

“When I had success as a player was when everyone was together on the same page, nobody wanted to play for their own agenda or be negative.

“It’s about everybody sticking together, businesses and supporters getting involved because I believe that next year we could have a big year and I say that with logic and reason.

“Everybody will have to be on board, supporters involved and businesses continue to back the club.

“They’ve got to see what I see and trust it. It’s a leap of fate, if they want to come and back the club then brilliant.”