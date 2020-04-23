Telford happy with decision to cancel National League

The league yesterday revealed that almost 90 per cent of votes given by its member clubs backed the decision to cancel the remainder of the season, which was originally due to end on Saturday.

Telford, who sit 14th in National North, and most of their National League rivals have not played since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and Pryce said reaching a decision has helped with clarity.

“It helps us. Now we can financially say that’s the 2019/20 season over,” Pryce said. “We can discuss with players moving forward, we know what contracts are about and can think about next season.”

The league said that options concerning ‘sporting outcomes’ – which will determine possible champions, promotions and relegations – will ‘remain under careful and timely consideration’. Wrexham are just one place and one point outside of the National League relegation places.

Pryce added: “With the current situation, the correct decision has been made.

“The bigger one, which will cause more of an issue, that will take more time is how the league will be decided.

“It also gives clubs a bit of breathing space in regards players’ contracts and everything else.”

The Bucks chairman explained his sympathy for his counterparts whose clubs were battling promotion and relegation across the three National League divisions.

“I really feel sorry for them. It was never going to please everyone and it’s never ideal to finish the season like this,” he added.