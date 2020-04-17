AFC Telford United coronavirus fundraising hits latest milestone

The Bucks launched the fundraising page three weeks ago with an intentness on 'looking after their own ship' rather than rely on funds from elsewhere during the coronavirus outbreak.

And Telford have said they have been overwhelmed by the response of almost 50 donors in raising £1,550.

Those wishing to add to that figure can do so at the following website www.gofundme.com/f/afc-telford-united-covid19-survival-fund

Early bird season tickets have been purchased while fans also made share enquiries and purchases in a bid to show support.

Telford and other National North and South clubs picked up just £13,000 from an advanced Premier League relief package of £125million, money they would receive later in the year.

Both chairman Andy Pryce and manager Gavin Cowan have revealed their disappointment on behalf of the club with a lack of communication from the National League during the crisis.

The Bucks this week refused to comment on a league-wide statement issuing thanks to the Premier League for the support.

Cowan has said he has been honoured to see the club look after players financially as best they can during the lockdown.

"We look after our own ship. Yes there's a bigger picture with the National League but we've taken a stance since the lockdown started that if we get any help brilliant but if we don't it's not the end of the world," Pryce said.

"And we've done that from day one, we have our own ship to sail.

"We speak to Gav about what we want to do this year and next year, talking to people to plan for next season.

"We're not hanging around or waiting, just trying to get wheels in motions to press the green button to be ready to go."