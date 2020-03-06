AFC Telford United sign Chester keeper Russell Griffiths on loan

Griffiths began has career at Everton and had loan spells at Northwich Victoria, FC Halfax, Cheltenham Town and then Motherwell. His move to Scotland was then made permanent for the 2017/18 season.

Griffiths joined National League side AFC Fylde on a one-year deal in July 2018 before joining Chester 12 months later.

He has made 31 appearances this season for Bucks' National North rivals.