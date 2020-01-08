AFC Telford still waiting on Matty Stenson

The 25-year-old’s loan deal from the National League promotion candidates expires on Saturday.

The Bucks have enquired to take the powerful frontman for the remainder of the season after he has impressed in his stint in Shropshire having joined in October.

Gavin Cowan’s men head to second-placed York City on Saturday with Stenson permitted to feature in what is final day of his initial switch.

But they are still waiting for the green light from the Moors to let Stenson stay at the New Bucks Head.

The former Barwell and Leamington man has three goals in 11 National North starts for the Bucks and has played the lone forward role well for the Bucks.

Shortly into his Bucks spell boss Cowan said he would want the forward with him if he were in the trenches.

But, around the festive period, Cowan felt Stenson had a lull in form but praised him for a response in games against Alfreton and Gloucester.

Cowan’s other forward options are Aaron Williams and Marcus Dinanga.