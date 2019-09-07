Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford's Brendon Daniels starting to fulfil potential

Daniels has struck three times in the Bucks’ past two games after returning from injury.

It means the 25-year-old has already matched the amount of goals he got for the club last season, and Cowan said: “He’s not the only one, but his performances have been huge.

“I know what Brendon is capable of. It just comes down to needing to turn up in every training session and every game for him.

“He certainly got his head around it and credit to him, he’s been awesome.

“He’s got to keep that up now, there’s a lot of players that want to get into our group.”

Daniels, who missed the first few games of the season with a quad issue, signed a new one-year contract with Telford in the summer after arriving from Port Vale midway through last season.

He went on to make 11 appearances in the league for the Bucks, scoring three goals.

Daniels has previously shone with his free-kick prowess for Harrogate Town, Fylde and Alfreton in non-league.

Cowan added: “Me and Brendon have a fantastic relationship.

"Having heard a lot about him prior to him joining the club, I think he’s very misunderstood and just needed the right person and manager to work with.

“I like to think we’ve got that. We’re very good and honest. He’s really fulfilling his potential, and that’s all I want him to do, really.”

Telford were in action at Brackley Town today, looking to make it three wins on the spin after victories over Bradford Park Avenue and Gloucester City.

Daniels scored twice in the 3-2 triumph at Avenue and struck in the thrilling 4-3 success against Gloucester at the New Bucks Head on Tuesday.