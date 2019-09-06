Gavin Cowan wants AFC Telford United to stand up to hosts Brackley Town

Brackley have reached the National North play-offs in the previous two seasons – losing the final before exiting on penalties in the semi-final last term.

Cowan sees tomorrow’s hosts as one of the top sides in a competitive division this term. The Saints are just inside the play-off spots as things stand, only one point better off than the 11th-placed Bucks.

“It’s very early in the season. Things are going to be up and down but it’s about being consistent,” said Cowan, whose side can make it three straight wins.

“We go to a very strong team in Brackley. They’re very, very good. There are things we’re going to have to be aware of, but equally they’re going to have to be aware of us. Absolutely they’re one of the toughest sides, we know that. We’re just going to have to make sure it’s a tough test for them as well.”

Cowan signed midfielder Adam Walker, 28, from Brackley in the summer. Walker had three successful seasons for the Northamptonshire side, where he won the FA Trophy as well as making the play-offs.

The boss admits Walker had to spend some time coming to terms with the Bucks’ style recently, but feels it has paid off.

“He recognised he had to learn our way a little bit with patterns and numbers,” Cowan added.

“But ultimately he’s grasped them now and he’s been brilliant in the last two games, it’s credit to him he’s adapted and can hit the ground running now.”