Adam Walker is willing to fight for his AFC Telford place

The 28-year-old central midfielder has been brought in from National League North rivals Brackley Town.

And given his pedigree, winning the division in the past and also lifting the FA Trophy, a lot of fans will be expecting him to start, but he knows that is no easy feat.

"There's a lot of good players in my position, which you need if you want to aim high, so I don't expect to just come in and play every week," said Walker.

"I don't expect to start every game. It's up to me to fight to get into the team and prove myself."

Walker will be competing against James McQuilkin, Henry Cowans, Ellis Deeney and Jon Royle for a starting spot in midfield for Telford, who start the new season at Kettering Town on Saturday.

On how he has settled in, Walker added: "It's been good. It's a great bunch of lads and the gaffer wants us to do well.

"It took a little bit of time to adjust. It does take time as you get used to things at one place, and you can't just walk in and understand how people play.

"You have got to adjust to the style, and I have, but I know I've really got to work hard to get into the team."