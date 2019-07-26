AFC Telford sign Doug Tharme on loan from Wrexham

The 19-year-old Wirral-born centre-back is set to stay at the New Bucks Head until January.

He first broke into the senior set-up with the Red Dragons a couple of years ago and drops down a division to join National League North outfit Telford and learn from Cowan – an ex-defender.

"We’ve been tracking Doug since last season, so we have been aware of him for some while," said Cowan.

"We’re very pleased to have him on board to strengthen us.

"He is another signing that will make us more competitive.”

Tharme will be competing with skipper Shane Sutton, Ross White, Theo Streete and striker-turned-defender Zak Lilly for a starting spot at the heart of the backline.

He has been with Wrexham since under-16 level, and he then got into first-team contention in the 2017/18 campaign.

Following appearances on the bench against Hartlepool United in the National League and AFC Fylde in the FA Cup, he made his senior debut in an FA Trophy tie against Harrogate Town in December 2017.

In the summer of 2018, Tharme signed his first professional contract but was restricted to just five appearances last season as the Welsh club kept a club record-equalling 26 clean sheets in the National League.

Red Dragons chief Bryan Hughes added: "It will be great for Doug to go out and play some games at a good level. It’s the perfect opportunity for him to go out there and perform.

“Doug will hopefully enjoy the experience and come back hunting for a place in our side. We will monitor his progress closely, I wish him well and the very best of luck during his time with Telford.”