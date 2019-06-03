AFC Telford to reap rewards with Daniel Udoh sell-on clause

Udoh has swapped the New Bucks Head for Montgomery Waters Meadow, signing a two-year deal after his 26 goals for Gavin Cowan’s side last season.

The fee paid by Town for the 22-year-old is undisclosed, so it is unclear whether it surpasses the Bucks’ record £25,000 sales of Mike Phenix to Barnsley in 2014 and Duane Courtney to Burnley in 2005. The club will receive a cut if Salop sell the Nigeria-born striker.

Udoh’s transfer to Shrewsbury, becoming the first player to make the switch since Trevor Challis and Stuart Whitehead did together in 2004, leaves Telford with three centre forwards on their books.

Marcus Dinanga was already contracted for next season, having signed an 18-month deal upon his return to the club in January from Burton Albion, while Andre Brown has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club and the experienced Matthew Barnes-Homer is staying on as a player-coach.

Dinanga scored twice in the league last term, Brown six times and Barnes-Homer did not find the net.

Ten-goal forward Amari Morgan-Smith is yet to decide on his future.

He is the only one of last term’s squad whose future is yet to be determined.

The Bucks have kept the vast majority of last season’s stars, with only defender Dom Smith and sparingly-used midfielder Jud Ellis leaving.

Advertising

Skipper Shane Sutton and defensive partner Ross White were the first to pen new deals, and then likes of midfielder James McQuilkin, goalkeeper Andy Wycherley and vice-skipper Ellis Deeney followed suit.

Cowan has also brought in a couple of new faces.

Winger Chris Lait has arrived after a stellar season with Tamworth in the Southern League Central – the level below Telford – and Adam Walker has jumped over from National League North rivals Brackley.

The Bucks are likely to swoop for another striker, especially if Morgan-Smith does not stay.