AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan keen for another Ryan Barnett loan

Barnett, 19, has just returned to Salop after shining with the Bucks in National League North and during their run to the FA Trophy semi-finals as a right wing-back.

He is believed to be in Sam Ricketts’ long-term Town plans, but Cowan is open to taking him back on a short-term basis.

“Of course. I feel that he needs to learn his trade, and at our level he can do that as long as he’s performing most weeks,” said Cowan on whether he would have Barnett back.

“I think it would be a huge thing for him to come back to us and get more games under his belt.

“There’s still a lot to learn for him. He’s great in one-on-one situations, but there’s still a lot for him to learn. He knows that. We’ll be sitting down and having a good conversation.

“He’s so receptive to information and his attitude is impeccable.

“He’s destined to have a good career, but I think for the here and now he needs to be learning his trade.”

Another youngster whose spell at Telford has now ended is Stoke goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

Advertising

The England Under-19 international had arguably his best Bucks display as they lost 1-0 at York City last weekend.

And Cowan, while acknowledging him returning to the New Bucks Head is unlikely, reckons Bursik has a bright future ahead of him.

“He was magnificent. He came of age,” added Cowan.

“His performance was that of a much older keeper.

“I’m sure he’ll go back to Stoke, and they’ll be eager to get him back out playing more games, but if the attitude is right he can really kick on.”