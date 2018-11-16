AFC Telford not looking to replace Dawson

The well-travelled Dawson left for Chester this week, in a move which prompted the Bucks to report their National League North rivals to the FA for an alleged illegal approach.

Dawson scored one goal in 16 appearances for Telford but the majority of those came as a substitute and the 26-year-old had already told Cowan of his desire to leave.

The boss said: “It’s a shame but because of Adam’s frustration things were starting to come to a head and this was probably the best thing for everyone.

“He’s a great lad and we are still on good terms.

“But we had an agreement at the start of the season and he has decided to break that agreement.

“The reason he was typically a substitute was because I couldn’t trust him off the ball. He was most effective off the bench.

“He was always going to be a player who came in and out of the team but as we approached Christmas, he was going to start to get a lot more game time and I told him that. Ultimately, he wasn’t prepared to be patient.”

Dawson’s exit has freed up some funds for Cowan but he said: “We could potentially look to bring someone in but at the moment I am happy with the squad.

“We always have our eyes and ears open.”

Teenage striker Jack Downing has signed his first professional contract with the Bucks.

Downing, who turned 18 on Monday, has impressed for the club’s under-18s and enjoyed a prolific loan spell at Stourport Swifts in the Midland League Premier.

“As the manager of the football club it’s my priority to install our ethos, standards and expectations for the here and now,” said Cowan.

“The signing of Jack shows that we are also building and the future of the club looks bright, I look forward to watching Jack earn the right to progress further in his journey.”